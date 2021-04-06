The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University on Tuesday officially commemorated the opening of the Landing, its independently operated residential apartment community in Huntington, and a new gym facility within the building.

The Landing first opened its doors at 1130 14th St. in fall 2019, alongside Stephen J. Kopp Hall, home to the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. It features 200 fully furnished, pet-friendly studio and two-bedroom apartments with study and community space, as well as 24-hour security and parking.

The new addition of a gym in the building features more than a dozen state-of-the-art fitness implements, which are available to residents 24/7. The total cost of the project is valued at approximately $40,000.

The Landing has also become home to many young professionals in the area.

“This has been a community our graduate and professional students have enjoyed for almost two years now,” said Tracey Eggleston, property manager. “Our goals are to ensure residents’ needs are being met and that we offer first-class customer service in all that we do.”

Leasing applications are being accepted and some short-term leasing options are also available.

