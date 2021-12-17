HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is inching its way toward going green after buying some electric equipment for the physical plant and researching electric cars for its South Charleston campus.
During last week’s meeting of the university’s Board of Governors, Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, said the physical plant is trading out some of its gas-powered equipment for battery powered.
Jones said the idea came from Dr. Rick Walker in 2019 and while the plant isn’t ready to make a full turn to electric, it has invested $53,000 to move to battery-operated items such as leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, a zero-turn riding lawn mower and more.
“We’re not quite ready to turn over all of our motor vehicles, but as a result we are making a $53,000 investment to replace all of our landscaping equipment from gas powered to battery operated,” she said.
Jones said there was worry about how the physical plant staff would react to the new items, but overall the feedback has been positive.
“Here’s something from a faculty member that brought an idea, we’ve taken it, we’ve piloted it, and it’s worked well,” she said. “We were a little concerned and though that the staff would be apprehensive about trying something new, but they really are enjoying the product.”
Board members commented how quiet the items would make the campus.
President Jerome Gilbert — who was attending his final meeting in the presidential seat — said the university’s South Charleston campus was also researching electric options to replace eight to 10 vehicles nearing the end of their life. The majority of the vehicles’ use is to go between the Huntington and South Charleston campuses.
Jones said the university’s sustainability office also has received a $57,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to assist with the purchase of a truck, a glass crusher and bins, among other things.
It hopes to start selling its compost this spring.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
