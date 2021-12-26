HUNTINGTON — Travelers to and from Huntington will now have an option of borrowing or giving a book during their journeys around the world.
Last week, Huntington Tri-State Airport welcomed a Marshall-themed Little Free Library, made possible through a partnership between Marshall University Libraries and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Marshall officials and students who helped build the library unveiled it Monday.
Founded in 2009, Little Free Library was created with the goal of providing a public bookcase with a “take-one-leave-one” model. It has since grown to more than 90,000 exchanges throughout the world, including several in the Tri-State.
The library is a hollowed out Marshall University block “M” painted kelly green with black and white highlights, with shelves installed to hold dozens of stories for the taking or leaving. The library also provides information about Marshall University and its academic programs for potential future students or staff.
A similar library was installed at Yeager Airport in Charleston earlier this year.
The Marshall-themed libraries were created from an idea by Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian at Marshall, who spotted a book cart with a similar idea at the San Diego airport while traveling.
“Marshall University Libraries supports the research and study needs of our students, faculty and staff on campus,” she said. “But we also want the community to know that Marshall is committed to supporting lifelong learning and literacy in our community, and that reading and learning can take place anywhere — college, home and on an airplane.”
Johnson’s idea to promote learning didn’t stop at the literature inside the libraries, however, as both were created by students in Bret Masters’ building technology class at the Career Technology Center.
Masters said he was honored to work on the project with wonderful people while also having the chance to give back to the community.
“I hope the Marshall Little Free Library bookcase helps promote better education and enhances the interest of reading,” he said. “Looking back, I would’ve never dreamed as a Vinson High School student, I would be building something so awesome for the community as this project.”
Current participating students include Bladan Bailey, Luke Carter, Chris Childers, Christian Combs, Tielar Cremeans, Jayden Davis, Zerrick Felder, Brad Freeman, Loriona Gilkerson, Logan Hackney, Tyler Hunt, Kayden Lambert, Aiden Lambert-Adkins, Caleb Leffingwell, Joshua Leffingwell, Justin Morrison, Colton Noble, Max Richardson, Drake Ross, Quinton Taylor, Christian Thompson and Zacheriah Wooding.
The library will be registered as an official Little Free Library and will be included on the world map of registered libraries at littlefreelibrary.org. Marshall Libraries also supports Little Free Libraries at Yeager Airport and in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington.