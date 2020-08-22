HUNTINGTON — A new electronic sign was installed Friday outside of the newly renovated Marshall University Memorial Student Center on 5th Avenue.
The sign was paid for by facility rentals, according to an Instagram post by President Jerome Gilbert. It was installed by Paris Signs.
The sign will be working in time for students arriving back on campus for classes Monday, Aug. 24.
The upgrade gives visitors a taste of the upgrades made to the student center last year. It was the first time the area had been renovated since it was built in the 1970s.