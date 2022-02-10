HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has been selected as a member of the U.S. Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network, according to a news release.
U.S. Cyber Command protects the Department of Defense’s information network, defends the nation against cyberattack and supports the Joint Force, and its academic engagement network is a series of partnerships with institutions with cybersecurity education platforms.
“Getting Marshall University admitted to the Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network goes a long way toward getting Marshall national recognition in cybersecurity education,” said Dr. David Dampier, director of the Marshall University Institute of Cyber Security.
To become members of the network, institutions are required to meet a series of standards, including offering a breadth of courses. The courses include cyber-related engineering and law courses and arts and sciences offerings ranging from business and financial intelligence to international relations, political sciences, psychology, media analysis, journalism, marketing and applied analytics-related sciences, as well as process-related arts, sciences and certifications. Schools also must be regionally accredited by an organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).
As a member, Marshall will be kept informed about changes in cyberspace affecting the institution; have the opportunity to attend exclusive webinars about the technical and non-technical challenges that U.S. Cyber Command is addressing; and learn how to benefit from Department of Defense programs affecting cyberspace. Marshall also will have access to guest lectures on cyberspace strategies, policies, innovation and workforce issues.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students,” said John Sammons, associate director of the Marshall University Institute for Cyber Security. “One thing we always try to do is give the students as many opportunities as we can to learn outside the classroom to get their hands dirty, so to speak.
“This will give our students the ability to work on real-world, research problems,” Sammons said. “It gives them the chance to hone their analytical skills and work as part of a research team. Lastly, it will expose them to what it’s like to work at Cyber Command. In short, this is a win for everyone.”
Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security is a multi-college academic and research cluster that draws on personnel, regardless of current academic affiliation, with skills needed to support academic programs, research, external relations, training and certification programs, public education, outreach and inclusion.
For more information about Marshall’s Institute for Cyber Security, visit www.marshall.edu/ics.