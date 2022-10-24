Coach Jessica Huff speaks to a crowd of people gathered on the Memorial Student Center plaza during a homecoming kick-off celebration following the Marshall University Unity Walk on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith speaks to a crowd of people gathered on the Memorial Student Center plaza during a homecoming kick-off celebration on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University kicked off homecoming week Monday with its annual Unity Walk.
The event brings together faculty, staff, students, family and alumni to publicly show the university’s unity, inclusion and oneness. The walk around campus was followed by food, fellowship and fun, as well as the presentation of members of the university’s 2022 Homecoming Court.
Matt James, executive director of alumni relations said the event embodies what it means to be a member of the Marshall family.
