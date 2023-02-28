Riley Underhill, 9, of Scott Depot, participates in the slime-making workshop as the Marshall University Neurodiversity Alliance conducts a kick-off celebration on Monday inside East Hall in Huntington.
Jackie Clark, director of direct services for the West Virginia Autism Training Center, helps people create slime as the Marshall University Neurodiversity Alliance conducts a kick-off celebration on Monday, February 27, 2023, inside East Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s new Neurodiversity Alliance kicked off on Monday with an event featuring information related to neurodiversity and campus resources and activities such as crafts and video games.
During the event on campus Monday afternoon, Marshall students, faculty and staff and others were given the opportunity to sign up for the Neurodiversity Alliance, as well as to participate in activities and to access information related to several different types of neurodiversity, including autism/autism spectrum disorder (ASD), bipolar disorder and others. The event also showcased resources available on Marshall’s campus, including the Counseling Center, Disability Services and the HELP Center.
“It’s really, really nice to be able to see just how many people at campus are neurodivergent or want to learn about neurodiversity because sometimes it feels like I’m completely alone, but this (event) reminded me I’m not, especially with the turnout we had,” said Ella Hiles, a sophomore history major at Marshall who served as a student ambassador for the event. Hiles has ADHD, autism and anxiety and said she has already signed up for the Neurodiversity Alliance.
Before the event concluded, at least 50 people had already signed up for the Neurodiversity Alliance, with some having reached out before the event, said Jill Underhill, associate professor in communication studies at Marshall and faculty advisor to the Neurodiversity Alliance.
“I hope that we will be able to build a community for all types of neurodivergent students to feel welcome and feel like they belong at Marshall,” Underhill said. “And I hope that we will be able to successfully advocate for policies and changes on campus that will make it a more inclusive environment.”
The Neurodiversity Alliance is open to both individuals who are neurodivergent themselves and those who are allies, Underhill said.
