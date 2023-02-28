The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s new Neurodiversity Alliance kicked off on Monday with an event featuring information related to neurodiversity and campus resources and activities such as crafts and video games.

During the event on campus Monday afternoon, Marshall students, faculty and staff and others were given the opportunity to sign up for the Neurodiversity Alliance, as well as to participate in activities and to access information related to several different types of neurodiversity, including autism/autism spectrum disorder (ASD), bipolar disorder and others. The event also showcased resources available on Marshall’s campus, including the Counseling Center, Disability Services and the HELP Center.

