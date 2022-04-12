Freshman Maddy Harper, of Elk View, W.Va., left, takes a sticker from online learning librarian Sarah Mollette during a Library Stress Relief event on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Drinko Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries is hosting Stress Relief activities this week in Drinko Library, aimed at helping students improve their mental well-being to gain academic success during the end of the semester.
On Monday, students could make DIY lanyards and keychains from 9-11 a.m., or DIY buttons and magnets from 1-3 p.m.
Other activities will include DIY paperclip bookmarks from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, DIY stickers from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, and a “survival station” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
