HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries is hosting a Homecoming Book Drive through Oct. 28, inviting the campus community and the public to participate.
The books will go to the Giving Palm, an organization that donates new or used books to children and teens at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, as well as Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where the program was founded.
Donations may also go to organizations working in lower-income neighborhoods.
Donors can drop off books at the Drinko Library circulation desk, or they can purchase books from the the Giving Palm's website, https://www.thegivingpalm.org/ now through the end of Homecoming week, Friday, Oct. 28. Books for children and youth are encouraged, along with a variety of other types of books, which can be given to Little Free Libraries that Marshall maintains at area airports.
“We feel that this book drive provides our campus and the community with a great way to reach out and touch the lives of others, especially youth,” said Michelle Alford with Drinko Library Circulation.
