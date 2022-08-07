HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will discuss changing several policies to ease the cost of tuition for some incoming and current students during its meeting Tuesday.
The proposals follow university President Brad D. Smith’s vision of making higher education more accessible no matter a person’s financial status.
The board also will discuss alcohol being sold at basketball, softball and baseball games in the future.
A resolution on the agenda recommends adding nearly 50 Kentucky and Ohio counties to those whose residents are eligible for metro tuition rates. The expansion would mean anyone living within a 100-mile radius of Huntington would be eligible for a reduced out-of-state tuition rate.
Potentially eligible counties are Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington in Ohio, and Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe in Kentucky.
Currently, only 15 counties are eligible for the special rate — Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
Some dependents of university employees could also see help with tuition, with a proposed resolution to the school’s employee dependent undergraduate tuition assistance program. The change would reduce the amount of time a person must be employed before using the program from one year to 180 days.
The board is hoping to implement that on an emergency basis, which would make the policy effective this fall.
The board will also discuss fast-tracking changes to the undergraduate, graduate and professional fee waivers policy that would allow the university to give students participating in certain state and federal community service programs tuition waivers based on the number of hours of service completed.
Among other moves, the board will consider moving the degree of Master of Science in Sports Administration from the College of Health Professions to the Lewis College of Business.
The board will consider passing a policy that “makes it clear” the university holds graduate students to a higher standard than undergraduate students regarding academic dishonesty.
It is also expected to approve changes to the purchasing policy to align with recent restructuring, which would require the chief procurement officer to report to the chief financial officer.
On the athletic side, the board will also discuss The Thunder Trust, an NIL (name, image and likeness) initiative, for its student-athletes; the Champions Advisory Board; and a schedule change for the 2023 athletic season.
Justice John A. Hutchison will also swear in new members during Tuesday’s meeting, which is being held at Glade Springs Resort as part of the board’s annual retreat.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
