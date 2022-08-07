The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will discuss changing several policies to ease the cost of tuition for some incoming and current students during its meeting Tuesday.

The proposals follow university President Brad D. Smith’s vision of making higher education more accessible no matter a person’s financial status.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

