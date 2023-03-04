Avinandan Mukherjee speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has selected its next dean of the College of Arts and Media and will fill six other leadership positions this year, completing searches that began last October and one that began in January.
Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the new dean of the College of Arts and Media will be announced the week of March 13. Marshall will also select its next director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications by then, select its next deans for the School of Pharmacy and the College of Science around then, select its next dean for the Lewis College of Business by the end of March and select its next chair of the School of Nursing in April, Mukherjee said.
Finalists have been announced for several of those positions on Marshall’s website.
The three finalists for the College of Arts and Media dean search from which a candidate was selected are Maria P. Gindhart from Georgia State University’s College of the Arts, Scott R. Irelan from Western Michigan University’s College of Fine Arts and Christopher J. McCollough from Jacksonville State University’s Communication Department.
The three finalists for the Lewis College of Business dean search are Don Capener from Utah Valley University’s Academic Strategy & Continuing Education, Rohan Christie-David from Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s College of Business and Stephen Ferris from Ball State University’s Miller College of Business.
The four finalists for the School of Pharmacy dean search are Eric Blough from Marshall’s School of Pharmacy, Sachin Shah from University of the Pacific’s Thomas J Long School of Pharmacy, Avadhesh Sharma from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy and Misty Stutz from Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
The four finalists for the College of Science dean search are Stacey Lowery Bretz from Miami University’s Office of the President, Govind Menon from Troy University’s Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences and the School of Science and Technology, Casey Miller from Rochester Institute of Technology’s College of Science, and Wesley Stites from University of Arkansas’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.
The three finalists for the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications director search are Heidi Edwards from Florida Institute of Technology’s School of Arts & Communication (SAC), Rosemary Pennington from Miami University and Rob Quicke from William Paterson University of New Jersey.
Finalists have not yet been announced for the School of Nursing or the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The finalists for the School of Nursing will be announced during the week of Marshall’s spring break, which is the week of March 13, Mukherjee said.
Each of the finalists announced so far has visited or will visit Marshall’s campus. The Marshall community is also able to give their feedback on each finalist through surveys on the Marshall website, Mukherjee said.
“We want to make this process as inclusive as possible, and while, you know, the first part of the process is up to the search committee to … shortlist, select, screen and advance the candidates of their choice to the next level, when it comes to those finalists, the entire campus should have an opportunity to provide feedback on each of the candidates,” Mukherjee said. “These are campus-wide leadership positions. These choices will impact the entire university for the next many years and will also have an impact on the faculty, the staff and the students and the administration and alumni and community, frankly.
“So, we want everyone to share their opinion on what they think are the positives and negatives of each of these finalists,” Mukherjee continued. “And as we read them, we get a real great insight from people who may have thought of something which is a strength that we did not see or a weakness that could potentially be a problem. So, it’s a very important part of the exercise.”
Considering feedback given and sharing information with Marshall President Brad D. Smith, Mukherjee said that he will select the new deans of the Lewis College of Business, the School of Pharmacy and the College of Science, as well as the new chair of the School of Nursing and the new director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Smith will select the new dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Mukherjee said.
“I just want to say that, you know, we are at a really exciting time with these searches at the university,” Mukherjee said. “We are going to get a new group of academic leaders — deans and directors — who will come in and will shape our future for a long period of time.
“They are coming in from some of the best universities, with some of the very, you know, rare and really highly qualified talents, so they are outstanding applicants,” Mukherjee continued. “And … we have to, you know, bring them to the Marshall culture and the Marshall team and the Marshall family, right. So, our success is not just in getting the best person, which we will do, but also making them see the Marshall story and becoming a part of the family, as I was when I came in as a dean in 2017 from Atlanta.”
The university leadership positions for which search processes are being or have been conducted are currently being filled by Jeffrey Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business; Eric Blough, interim dean of the School of Pharmacy; Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media; Annette Ferguson, interim chair of the School of Nursing; Bobby L. Miller, interim dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Brian Morgan, interim dean of the College of Science; and Sandy York, interim director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
The campus visit schedules and resumes for the search finalists who have been announced so far can be found on Marshall’s website.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.