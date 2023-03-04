The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Avinandan Mukherjee speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has selected its next dean of the College of Arts and Media and will fill six other leadership positions this year, completing searches that began last October and one that began in January.

Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the new dean of the College of Arts and Media will be announced the week of March 13. Marshall will also select its next director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications by then, select its next deans for the School of Pharmacy and the College of Science around then, select its next dean for the Lewis College of Business by the end of March and select its next chair of the School of Nursing in April, Mukherjee said.

