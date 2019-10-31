HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s largest marathon returns to the streets of Huntington this weekend.
The 16th annual Marshall University Marathon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in front of Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 3rd Avenue and 21st Street. The 5K begins at 7:15 a.m.
From the stadium, the race continues through downtown Huntington past Pullman Square, next to the Ohio River, and through Ritter Park among other places.
The highlight of the race is through Marshall University’s campus, where runners can place a flower near the Memorial Fountain before reaching the goal-line finish in the stadium. Runners have the opportunity to carry a football to the finish line.
Due to the flatness of the course, organizers say the Marshall Marathon is a great way to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Online registration for the marathon is already closed, but late registrations for the marathon, half-marathon and 5K can be done in person at race packet pickup at New Baptist Church (610 28th St.) from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Runners are also invited to warm up during Saturday’s Shakeout Run through Spring Hill Cemetery. The run begins at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 and includes a zip-up sweatshirt.
During the run, participants will be given a flower to place at the Marshall plane crash memorial in the cemetery.
Register for the Shakeout at www.healthytristate.com.
For more information on the marathon, visit www.marshalluniversitymarathon.com.
