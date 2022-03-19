HUNTINGTON — For just a moment, time stopped Friday for thousands of fourth-year medical students across the country as they waited together to see what their future held at the annual Match Day.
At exactly noon Friday, students across the country — including Marshall University students at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 3rd Avenue in Huntington — opened a folded envelope that determined where their residency journey would be taking them over the next three to seven years.
Coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, the Match Day process uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to pair the preferences of applicants with the preferences of doctor residency programs.
Each journey of the 68 Marshall students — 100% of whom successfully matched — was different with each taking his or her own path, but they will forever be sons and daughters of Marshall.
Amrita Valluri, of Huntington, took the traditional path right out of high school. She paired with West Virginia University’s School of Medicine and UPMC Medical Education Radiology-diagnostic programs.
Valluri said she has spent the past few days excited with anticipation and daydreaming of what her life could look like at any of her top three places.
“Today when I opened up this envelope, I got my number one choice,” she said. “Now, just like holding this piece of paper and looking back, I’m just so grateful for all the opportunities that this med school gave me. The support I had was great — so grateful to my parents, my family and my friends as well.”
Valluri said minority women are underrepresented in the radiology field and she hopes she can help pave the path for those who come after her.
Brian Snoad, of Napoleon and Columbus, Ohio, and Tori Leader-Snoad, of Ironton, both matched with Penn State Hershey Medical Center — Leader-Snoad in emergency medicine and her husband in anesthesiology. The pair has gone through medical school together and married in 2020.
“You have somebody that knows what we’re going through,” Leader-Snoad said. “So it’s not like we questioned what’s going on in our lives. We know that we have to work hard and sometimes spend a little time apart even though we live together.”
With double the pressure on them to match together, or as close as possible, the couple shared their top three choices, and their top 10 selections were within 60 miles of each other.
Leader-Snoad said they found out Monday they had matches and then had to wait until Friday to learn where they were going. She said it starts with anxiety, with lots of ups and downs, and by about 11 a.m. Friday she started shaking and sweating.
“When it came and we opened our envelope, it was a complete shock,” she said. “We knew we were going to try to live together regardless, but anything outside of that would have been completely unknown.”
Snoad is in the military and will be serving after he finishes his training. Leader-Snoad hopes to stay in academic medicine to teach future students, she said.
Match Day is comparable to a professional sports team draft. Jeremiah Matson, 36, of Charleston, is an example of how close the two events are, as he hid below his professional outfit a University of Utah Health football jersey, betting he would get paired with his first choice.
“(I’ve gone through) the full gamut of feelings, from being certain and thinking we got our number one choice, to wondering if we’re gonna move somewhere that we’ve never even been to,” he said. “I’ve got my jersey on, and I saved the receipts just in case I needed them.”
Matson was joined by his wife and four children — ages 6, 4, 2 and a newborn. His bet paid off, and his top shirt came off and his family pulled out matching Utah hats as he opened his envelope to learn he will soon be moving his family to Salt Lake City, Utah, to study internal medicine and research.
Matson spent the last eight years at Marshall and said it means a lot to get to where he is today.
Before their futures were simplified to a single second, the group heard words of encouragement from professors and peers, who reminded the graduates to remember who supported them during this time and to rest when they needed it.
Nationally, 47,675 applications were submitted for programs, with 39,205 positions available.
For Marshall, more than 60% matched into primary care residencies, which are identified in West Virginia as family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Other students were accepted into anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurology, orthopedic surgery, psychiatry and radiology programs. Two additional students matched in specialty matches for ophthalmology and urology.
Thirty-two students will remain in West Virginia to complete their residency.
The following is a list of Marshall students and their matches:
Taylor Adkins, Marshall University School of Medicine, general surgery; Somaiah Ahmed, Tower Health/St. Christopher’s Hospital, pediatrics, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jordan Aikens, Campbell University, transitional/Sampson RMC, Clinton, North Carolina, and Wake Forest Baptist Med Center, radiology-diagnostics, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Melissa Ashman, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Nana Bosomtwe, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, anesthesiology, Dallas, Texas; Arrin Brooks, West Virginia University School of Medicine, general surgery, Morgantown, West Virginia; Madisen Burns, University of Cincinnati Medical Center, medicine-preliminary, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Duke University, radiology-diagnostics, Durham, North Carolina; Joel Canner, University of Virginia, child neurology, Charlottesville, Virginia; Heather Carr, University of Kentucky Medical Center, pediatrics, Lexington, Kentucky; John Castillo, Ohio State University Medical Center, family med/Rardin FPC, Columbus, Ohio; Emily Casto, Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University, pediatrics, Greenville, North Carolina; Catherine Cavender, Prisma Health-U of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, psychiatry, Greer, South Carolina; Alexander Cheslock, Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, family medicine, Roanoke, Virginia; Kaitlan Conn, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Andrew Cottrill, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, anesthesiology, Washington, D.C.; Deena Dahshan, West Virginia University School of Medicine, transitional, Morgantown, West Virginia, and West Virginia University School of Medicine, ophthalmology, Morgantown, West Virginia; Vladimir Danailov, Marshall University School of Medicine, internal medicine; Mason Dial, Marshall University School of Medicine, internal medicine; Holly Farkosh, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, emergency medicine, Richmond, Virginia; Emily Fletcher, Marshall University School of Medicine, neurology; Nathaniel Gallagher, Marshall University School of Medicine, medicine-preliminary, and University of Alabama Medical Center — Birmingham, radiology-diagnostic, Birmingham, Alabama; David Gallegos, Indiana University School of Medicine, neurology, Indianapolis, Indiana; Logan Godfrey, Allegheny General Hospital, medicine-preliminary, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia University School of Medicine, radiology-diagnostic, Morgantown, West Virginia; Allison Graziani, West Virginia University School of Medicine, anesthesiology, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wai Fung Hau, UMass Chan Medical School, internal medicine, Worcester, Massachusetts; Trenton Hayes, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Emily Hendricks, West Virginia University School of Medicine, internal medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia; Jacob Hesson, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Collin Huth, Case Western/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, pediatrics, Cleveland, Ohio; Robert Jackson, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Muhammad Jafary, Marshall University School of Medicine, psychiatry; Peter Januszkiewicz, Marshall University School of Medicine, psychiatry; Jay Jensen, Marshall University School of Medicine, internal medicine; Alexandra Kiekover, Good Samaritan Hospital, OB-GYN/GSH Bethesda, Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacob Kilgore, Marshall University School of Medicine, medicine-preliminary, and Louisiana State University School of Medicine, dermatology, New Orleans, Louisiana; Cierra King, Memorial Health-University Medical Center, general surgery, Savannah, Georgia; Jake Kuzbel, University of Kentucky School of Medicine, urology, Lexington, Kentucky; Tori Leader-Snoad, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, emergency medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania; Alexis Lester, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, pediatrics, Columbus, Ohio; Connor Levy, West Virginia University School of Medicine, family medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia; Erin Light, Charleston Area Medical Center, obstetrics-gynecology, Charleston, West Virginia; Achraf Mansour, Marshall University School of Medicine, medicine-preliminary; Matthew Matson, University of Utah Health, internal medicine/research-B, Salt Lake City, Utah; Brittany McWatters, Prisma Health-U of South Carolina, pediatrics, Columbia, South Carolina; Chad Meadows, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville, transitional/radiology, Knoxville, Tennessee, and University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville, radiology-diagnostic, Knoxville, Tennessee; Maya Menking-Colby, Wellspan Health York Hospital, obstetrics-gynecology, York, Pennsylvania; Japri Miller, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, family medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Grace Montgomery, Marshall University School of Medicine, obstetrics-gynecology; Garrett Muckleroy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, pediatrics, Columbus, Ohio; Emma Nellhaus, University of Virginia, obstetrics-gynecology, Charlottesville, Virginia; Austin Nichols, Self Regional Healthcare, family medicine, Greenwood, South Carolina; Justin Perdue, Prisma Health-U of South Carolina SOM, neurology, Columbia, South Carolina; Jessica Roth, Marshall University School of Medicine, pediatrics; Mariam Shabih, Marshall University School of Medicine, neurology; Dana Sharma, Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, psychiatry, Roanoke, Virginia; Mitchell Shelton, Ohio State University Medical Center, internal medicine, Columbus, Ohio; Sydney Sheppard, Marshall University School of Medicine, family medicine; Brian Snoad, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, anesthesiology, Hershey, Pennsylvania; Justin Spradling, Marshall University School of Medicine, medicine-pediatrics; Evan Stalnaker, Washington Hospital, family medicine, Washington, Pennsylvania; Ava Tennant, University of Virginia, pediatrics, Charlottesville, Virginia; Amrita Valluri, West Virginia University School of Medicine, transitional, Morgantown, West Virginia, and UPMC Medical Education, radiology-diagnostic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Catherine Waldron, Good Samaritan Hospital, OB-GYN/GSH Bethesda, Cincinnati, Ohio; Hayley Weese, Marshall University School of Medicine, pediatrics; Hunter White, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville, general surgery, Knoxville, Tennessee; Anthony Workman, Marshall University School of Medicine, internal medicine; and Sydney Yoho, Marshall University School of Medicine, neurology.