HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has been fully accredited for eight years, the maximum period a school can receive.
The university last week announced the school had earned the designation of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the accrediting body for medical schools in the United States and Canada.
This is the first time the school has been required to have its accreditation renewed since its probation was lifted in 2013.
“This is a tremendous achievement for a school of medicine,” said Dr. Joseph I. Shapiro, dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, in a release. “The LCME continues to raise the bar for medical education, and I am so pleased with how our school has worked to meet and exceed those benchmarks.”
The LCME placed the School of Medicine on probation in June 2011 for not meeting nine standards in areas including a lack of diversity for students and faculty, lower-than-average scholarship support and higher-than-average student debt, limited programs to promote student well-being, limited advising, lack of a financial aid and debt management program, and curricular issues.
During the probation period, Shapiro was hired in 2012 to replace outgoing dean Dr. Charles McKown, and LCME officials worked with the medical school in the following year on plans to fix the noncompliant issues. One of the areas the medical school worked on was increasing scholarship support and assisting students with financial aid.
The school has hired a full-time assistant director of financial aid who was formerly shared with the undergraduate campus, and the student wellness committee has recommended personal budgeting classes for first-year students. The medical school also started its Project P.R.E.M.E.D. program, aimed at allowing undergraduate and graduate students of color to explore and experience medical school.
While there have been new faculty hired and some structural changes have happened between then and now, Shapiro added that the transition beyond probation was done mostly with Marshall staff who were already there when he was hired, rather than the new dean making a complete overhaul on arrival.
Instead, Shapiro stressed the school’s refocusing on the accreditation process and working with urgency to address those issues that led to probation.
The School of Medicine next faces a full LCME survey in 2026, and until then will continue to make appropriate adjustments and monitor key areas, the university stated.