The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_BradSmith_BethHammers_KevinYingling_04-24-23.jpg

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, Marshall Health CEO Beth L. Hammers and Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling are pictured Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Marshall University Medical Center.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network governing boards voted unanimously this week to authorize signing a letter of intent to form an integrated academic health system with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Officials called the move the first step in the process to integrate Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital, along with Mountain Health Network's ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices and Marshall Health’s physician practice and its facilities with the medical school.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you