Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, Marshall Health CEO Beth L. Hammers and Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling are pictured Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Marshall University Medical Center.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network governing boards voted unanimously this week to authorize signing a letter of intent to form an integrated academic health system with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Officials called the move the first step in the process to integrate Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital, along with Mountain Health Network's ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices and Marshall Health’s physician practice and its facilities with the medical school.
"Our vision is for the academic health system to further enhance the educational experience for residents, fellows and students by providing clinical sites of service committed to training the next generation of healthcare providers," said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer of Mountain Health Network. "It is our intent to not only to retain existing clinical rotations at CHH, SMMC, Hoops and PVH, but also create new opportunities. As we plan, we will strive for students, residents and fellows to benefit from the collective resources of the entire academic health system."
Mountain Health Network CEO Kevin Yingling said hospitals, doctors and medical schools across the country are realizing the value of using their strengths together to benefit patients.
"The hospitals, physician practice and medical school have a strong history of collaboration and the time is right to formalize our relationship,” he said.
Beth Hammers, CEO of Marshall Health, said while the institutions have collaborated for nearly 50 years, the letter of intent marks the beginning of an evolution into a true academic health system.
“Education and research are central to the mission of the new academic health system, and this alignment will strengthen the educational experience and opportunities for research and discovery for Marshall University students," said Marshall University President Brad D. Smith.
The formation of the integrated academic health system presents opportunities for the future in meeting the needs of its population, he said.
Yingling, Smith and Hammers will discuss the project during the Huntington interims luncheon from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Monday, May 8, in the Don Morris Room at Marshall University. The integration process is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.