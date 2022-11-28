The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students from three institutions in the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed in the Marshall University Research Corporation, have been selected to take part in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, sponsored by the SAFE Project.

Students chosen for the prestigious role are Nathan Olszewski of Marshall University, Urian “Benny” Benicker of Mountwest Community and Technical College and James Nichols of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

