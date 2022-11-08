The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221020 bog 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall University campus on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a string area faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Jomie Forum of the Jomie Jazz Center, located next to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

The recital features performances by faculty musicians, including Elizabeth Reed Smith on violin, Solen Dikener on cello, and Julio Ribeiro Alves on guitar. Attendees can enjoy chamber music works for guitar, violin and cello, including compositions by Eespere, Mirto, Montgomery, Mourat and Caliendo.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.