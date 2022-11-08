HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a string area faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Jomie Forum of the Jomie Jazz Center, located next to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The recital features performances by faculty musicians, including Elizabeth Reed Smith on violin, Solen Dikener on cello, and Julio Ribeiro Alves on guitar. Attendees can enjoy chamber music works for guitar, violin and cello, including compositions by Eespere, Mirto, Montgomery, Mourat and Caliendo.
“This recital program will feature unique chamber music works by contemporary composers, whose music is vital, expressive and original,” Dikener said.
The concert is free and open to all, sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
