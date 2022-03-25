HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University has narrowed its search for a new provost to five candidates, who will be welcomed to campus next week.
A provost is the “second in command” in an administrative hierarchy and typically is the leader of academic programs at the university. The position at Marshall has been vacant since July 2021 when Jaime Taylor stepped down to assume the presidency of Lamar University in Texas.
In its candidate profile created for the search states the university is searching for a provost to complement a president with a non-academic background who has a proven track record of advancing innovation in higher education. It also seeks someone who understands effective leadership of a large, complex entity and is an experienced change agent campape of driving institutional health and growth.
The university announced the finalists on its website Friday: Dr. Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs, University of Central Missouri; Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson, chancellor and chief academic officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny; Dr. John Griffin, senior associate provost, Clemson University; Dr. Ni “Phil” He, professor of criminology and criminal justice and vice provost of faculty diversity, Northeastern University; and Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Marshall.
Mukherjee has filled the position since Taylor’s departure. He is expected to return to his dean position after the search if he is not hired to the provost position.
The five will be welcomed to campus for one-day tours and interviews. The candidates will be on campus on the following days:
Dr. Phillip Bridgmon -- Monday, March 28
Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee -- Tuesday, March 29.
Dr. John Griffin -- Wednesday, March 30
Dr. Ni “Phil” He -- Thursday, March 31
Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson -- Friday, April 1
They will each hold meetings with faculty, staff and students at 10 a.m, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, each day at the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center. The meetings will be broadcast online at marshall.edu/livestream.
A search committee of 19 people from varying colleges and job titles is overseeing the search. The committee includes a faculty member from each of the university’s nine colleges, as well as a staff, student and community representative.
However, President Brad. D. Smith will have the final say of who gets the position.
More information and online feedback forms for each of the candidates can be found at bit.ly/3Ddcb4A.