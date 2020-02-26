HUNTINGTON — The final countdown has begun for more than 1,200 Marshall University students who expect to graduate May 2.
To prepare for the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Mountain Health Arena, Marshall offered students its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement this week in the Memorial Student Center.
Countdown to Commencement aims to assist those participating in this year’s spring commencement so graduates can communicate with campus administrative offices in a central location, according to university registrar Sonja Cantrell-Johnson.
“Because everything is in a central location, ‘Countdown’ will save our graduates a lot of running as they take care of pre-commencement responsibilities during the busiest time of the year,” Cantrell-Johnson said.
Students could take advantage of such services as being measured for and purchasing caps and gowns and class rings; having cap-and-gown portraits taken; receiving information on graduate college and career education; and learning about financial aid repayment options and alumni association opportunities.