HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has partnered with N3, a global company involved in executing sales and marketing strategies, to connect student interns with job opportunities.
The new internship program and a center to house it at Marshall University were recognized during a kick-off event Monday afternoon inside Holderby Hall on the Huntington campus.
“This is a great example of Marshall’s intent to make internships available to our students, and also to assist local and regional businesses,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “We think it will be good for N3, good for Marshall and also good for our students.”
Recruiting talent is an everyday challenge for N3, said Ken Boggs, N3’s vice president for strategy and operations.
“There is a lot of tremendous talent that exists on this campus that we are keenly interested in employing in the future,” Boggs said. “The best way for us to reach them, stay in contact and be a name that everyone recognizes is to be on campus right here among you.”
Students will work for N3 as paid interns.
“Today actually marked the first day, and we have already had some of the students in for training,” Boggs said. “Our goal was to start with 10 student interns, and we are actually starting with nine. We have enough space here at Holderby Hall for 15 interns at any given time.”
Boggs says he reached out to Marshall to establish the new internship program and center.
“I called in November, and now here we are in February and it’s all happening,” he said.
Boggs explained that student interns would learn about N3, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has locations around the world, including Charleston in West Virginia, Bogota, Dublin, Fargo, Fort Lauderdale, London, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sao Paulo, Seattle and Singapore, among others.
“What we are teaching them is a little about sales, a little about technology and a little bit of our corporate culture and they bring all of that to bear when they come to work for our company,” he said.
Boggs said N3 has been in West Virginia for the past two years and Marshall graduates have always been well-represented in its staff.
“We have always had a great working relationship with the university and it only made sense that we put an internship program on campus and continue to foster that relationship,” he said.
For more information about careers and internships with N3, visit careers.n3results.com.