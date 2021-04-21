HUNTINGTON — In the wake of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon, students at Marshall University communed to reflect on the past year.
Organized by Marshall University’s Black United Students group, the Wednesday morning gathering, called “A Social Justice Gathering: Reflections on George Floyd,” was a time of reflection on the impact of Floyd’s killing. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, a Black man who died while pinned to the street with Chauvin’s knee on his neck last year in Minneapolis.
“Nine minutes and 30 seconds. A draining, three-week-long trial. A lack of accountability. Recklessness. Ignorance,” said Takira Williams, president of Black United Students. “They said George Floyd died because of vehicular exhaust. They said George Floyd died because of drug use. ‘George Floyd could speak, so he had enough oxygen to still breathe.’ George Floyd died because of an excessive use of force nobody at the time thought was wrong. George Floyd was a father, a son, a brother (and) was robbed of his livelihood and added to the list of those who have been victimized at the crooked hands of police brutality.”
Williams, a junior from Florida and member of the track and field team, said the phrase “I can’t breathe” is more than the last words Floyd screamed in his last moments of life.
“These three words signify the suffocation our people suffer from constantly, either upon being approached or stopped by police officers,” she said. “There is no room to breathe because once anxiety, pressure, stress and panic takes over the body, we are left to do nothing but suffocate and lose our people like it’s been a trend.”
Williams said the guilty verdict was the bare minimum for justice, pointing to the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by police in Columbus, Ohio, which occurred around the same time Tuesday as the verdict was read in Minneapolis. She said there is no peace and no rights for Black Americans.
“On behalf of Black United Students, I would like to say people should be mindful (that) these negative stereotypes about Black and minorities often become deadly consequences,” she said.
University President Jerome Gilbert and Student Body President Anna Williams also spoke at the morning event.