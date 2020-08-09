Pharmacy school receives education accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s continuing education (CE) provider status until 2025.
“In addition to educating the next generation of pharmacists, we provide continuing education for local pharmacists and technicians,” said Tiffany V. Oldaker, M.B.A., C.Ph.T. “Although in-person CE has been limited during the pandemic, plans are underway to offer online CE opportunities soon.” Oldaker coordinates introductory pharmacy practice rotations for students as well as CE events.
During its initial year with CE provider status, the School of Pharmacy offered a total 66 CE credit hours awarded among 22 recipients including both pharmacists and technicians. Topics included assessment and management of the diabetic foot, hazardous drug handling, bloodborne pathogens and immunizations.
Additional information about School of Pharmacy CE events is available by contacting Oldaker at 304-696-7353 or oldaker2@marshall.edu.