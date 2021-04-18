ORLANDO, Fla. — A team of students from the Marshall University took third place honors at the Society for Advancement of Management International Collegiate Business Skills Champions in the Associate’s Division at the 76th annual Society for Advancement of Management International Business Conference.
This annual series of competitions, reaching back over 40 years, is organized by the Society for Advancement of Management and provides an opportunity for students to showcase existing skills and further develop fundamental skills for business success.
Student competitors compete in five business competitions designed to engage students in the application and practice of classroom learning to real-world challenges. The International Collegiate Business Skills Championships (ICBSC) is comprised of five events, the Extemporaneous Speech, Business Knowledge Bowl, Business Pitch, Written Case Study, and Presentation Case Study Competitions. Teams are scored by Academic and Industry Professionals that have real-world experience in leadership and management. Teams and Individual Awards are recognized by the Society for outstanding performance overall and in separately in each competition segment.
- International Collegiate Business Skills Champions — Associate Division, Team Overall Achievement Category 3rd Place — Marshall University
- Business Knowledge Bowl Competition, 3rd Place — Jamison Lewis — Marshall University
“This annual series of competitions is an overwhelmingly positive experience for all of our collegiate competitors. This year, the entries reflected a variety of dynamic approaches to solving our case challenge and some very exciting Business Pitch ideas. We are delighted with the results of the competition and will continue to provide this amazing opportunity to recognize the outstanding efforts from our competitors and the institutions that have imparted the wisdom so many of these students have displayed” said Sandi Zeljko, SAM vice president of special projects.