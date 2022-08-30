The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5aefb19ba0f82.image.jpg
Buy Now

A refurbished seat is shown at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington as part of the center's ongoing Take A Seat Under the Stars campaign. Row by row, the 2,200 seats are being completely restored, including fabric matching the original seats from when the Thomas Lamb-theater was first opened in 1928.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University plane crash victims will be honored in the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center through its "Take A Seat Under the Stars" seat naming campaign.

In 2016, the Keith-Albee launched the seat naming campaign as an opportunity for donors to celebrate family, friends, businesses or the memory of a loved one.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.