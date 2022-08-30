A refurbished seat is shown at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington as part of the center's ongoing Take A Seat Under the Stars campaign. Row by row, the 2,200 seats are being completely restored, including fabric matching the original seats from when the Thomas Lamb-theater was first opened in 1928.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University plane crash victims will be honored in the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center through its "Take A Seat Under the Stars" seat naming campaign.
In 2016, the Keith-Albee launched the seat naming campaign as an opportunity for donors to celebrate family, friends, businesses or the memory of a loved one.
The Keith-Albee Board of Directors decided to honor the passengers of the ill-fated 1970 Southern Airways Flight 932 and place each of their names on a seat in a specified area of the theater balcony. This effort was funded through community support.
Recently, a section of seats in the balcony for the Young Thundering Herd has been refurbished to honor each football player and the coaching staff for the team that “rose from the ashes” and gave hope to the Huntington community after the crash.
In addition to the private supporters, this section of the balcony seating also received funding from the Huntington Foundation Inc.; the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History; and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the public is invited to a dedication ceremony honoring the plane crash victims and the Young Thundering Herd. Speakers include Keith-Albee board President Robert Plymale, Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and Big Green Executive Director John Sutherland and Young Thundering Herd Coach Jack Lengyel. Young Thundering Herd players Allen Meadows and Bob Bronger from the 1971 team will also be present.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.