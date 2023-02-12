HUNTINGTON — Black History Month events will continue at Marshall University this week for the public.
Conversations of equal education and viewpoints of the National Black History theme will fill the Memorial Student Center, said Marshall University Professor Burnis Morris.
“It’s a public service,” Morris explained about the importance of providing resources to the community. “For a long time, African American history was left out of history books, or if they were present, their contributions were distorted. We want to help educate this entire region. Now is a chance for us to correct what has been wrong or missing in our educational diet.”
Starting 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Memorial Student Center, Loyola University communications and African American studies professor Karsonya Whitehead will present “Black Resistance: Centering Voices From Within the Veil” after the 4 p.m. reception. The presentation will be in the Shawkey Room.
Whitehead is a three-time New York Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and the award-winning radio host of “Today with Dr. Kaye” on WEAA 88.9FM. She is also the founder and executive director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace, and Social Justice, and the founding executive director of the Emilie Frances Davis Center for Education, Research, and Culture.
Morris said Whitehead will share her interpretation of how African Americans resisted slavery and racism.
West Virginia State University President Eric S. Cage will speak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 for the Drinko Academy’s Annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture. Cage’s presentation “The Future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities” will also be in the Shawkey Room in the Memorial Student Center.
West Virginia State University is a public historically black, land grant university in Institute, West Virginia.
“There’s so much discussion about education for African Americans and what role will Black colleges and universities play in that,” Morris said. He said the presentations will be valuable to all as they continue to learn more about Black History Month.
“One thing (Carter G. Woodson) was known to ask was ‘What have you learned about Black history in the previous year? I look forward to answering that question,’” Morris said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.