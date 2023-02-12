The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230201_hd_blackhistory
Buy Now

Burnis Morris, Carter G. Woodson professor, speaks with others during a Black History Month kick-off celebration on Jan. 31 at the Marshall University Visual Arts Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Black History Month events will continue at Marshall University this week for the public.

Conversations of equal education and viewpoints of the National Black History theme will fill the Memorial Student Center, said Marshall University Professor Burnis Morris.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.