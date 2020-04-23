HUNTINGTON — As Marshall University continues to prepare for a number of scenarios surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of losing up to 15% of new enrollments, President Jerome Gilbert and Provost Jaime Taylor will be taking pay cuts for up to a year.
Gilbert will take a 15% pay cut and Taylor will take a 10% pay cut, Gilbert told the Board of Governors on Thursday during a virtual meeting.
“Everyone will have to make sacrifices, and we want it to start with us,” Gilbert said.
The board tabled the fiscal year 2021 budget Thursday, opting to wait until they can get a better handle on what the ramifications of the pandemic will be on the institution. The proposed budget currently has an $8.8 million deficit, largely due to predicted loss of tuition revenue.
The board will have to meet in a special session to vote on the budget, which must be approved by June.
The board also approved a tuition and fee schedule for next school year. Tuition remains the same for most undergraduate and graduate degrees, with the exception of some medical degrees. Auxiliary fees will increase across the board by $50.
