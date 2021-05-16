HUNTINGTON — An assistant professor of biomedical sciences at Marshall University was awarded a Research Project Grant by the National Institutes of Health.
Brandon J. Henderson, Ph.D., who is a professor in the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was awarded a $1.86 million five-year grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, according to a news release. A Research Project Grant is one of the most competitive grants from the NIH.
The grant was awarded to study the neurobiological and neurophysiological changes that occur due to vaping nicotine in flavored products. Henderson’s research team will work to better understand how electronic nicotine delivery systems, like vapes, can alter neurobiology to trigger nicotine addiction in adolescents.
“Our previous work that led to this award shows that some flavors by themselves may be addictive. Therefore, it is critical that we understand how flavors and nicotine, independent of each other or combined, change the brain and contribute to addiction,” Henderson said in the release.
The CDC says nicotine addiction is the number one cause of preventable death with an estimated 480,000 tobacco-related deaths each year.
“Dr. Henderson’s R01 award represents a critical milestone in our efforts to expand Marshall’s research impact. He is exemplary of medical school faculty who are working diligently to develop innovative, exciting research to improve the lives of West Virginians,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., vice president and dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, in the release. “Addiction poses a unique challenge to our community and Dr. Henderson’s research holds promise in creating new opportunities to fight this evolving problem.”
Henderson has authored or co-authored 15 papers in peer-reviewed journals, presented his work nationally in 20 invited talks and has received R00 and R21 grants from the NIH. He joined Marshall’s faculty in 2017.