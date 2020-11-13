HUNTINGTON — They went up, but it’s like they never came back down.
Marshall University professor and essayist Rachel Peckham witnessed firsthand growing up the effect an aviation loss can have on a family. Her grandfather and two uncles were killed in a plane crash just before she was born.
“Aviation loss is fundamentally different from loss in other accidents,” Peckham said. “Something about flight itself is a bit of a taboo. Humans aren’t designed to fly. We see something different about the way surviving families experience that grief. In my mother’s eyes, she said it felt like her dad and brothers just disappeared. Part is due with the total destruction in aviation accidents.”
Peckham explores the grief of aviation accidents in a collection of essays currently under review at a university press. Included is an essay about the grief experienced by the surviving families of the flight crew of the Southern Airways DC-9 that crashed into the hillside while attempting to land at Tri-State Airport on Nov. 14, 1970.
As a John Deaver Drinko Academy fellow at Marshall in 2017, Peckham interviewed the widow and son of First Officer Jerry Smith. She then weaved in information from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation report to complete the essay.
Peckham has always been closely tied to aviation. Along with the tragedy in her own family, her brother is a pilot.
“My younger brother is like my best friend, so we talk a lot about aviation and the bad rep the pilots get,” she said. “People go to the crew when there is a crash. And there is some basis for that. Pilot error accounts for 75% of accidents. That’s a tough reckoning.”
When she was hired at Marshall, she was defending her dissertation on a female pilot who predates Amelia Earhart. It was her dissertation director who told her about Marshall aviation history.
“I had no aspiration to write about it because I felt like it’s not my story to tell,” she said, “because you have to be careful with people’s grief. I knew that from my own family. It was within my family, but it happened before I was born so it wasn’t really mine. I tried to approach this story with a lot of sensitivity and discretion.”
Peckham was encouraged to pursue the topic, specifically on the flight crew, by university President Jerome Gilbert. Peckham was speaking with him during an event and he asked her about her fellowship. She hadn’t decided what she would research and he suggested the flight crew.
“Writing about this history has made me feel incredibly connected to the place and the people here,” Peckham said. “That may not sound that surprising, but it’s given me access to people’s emotional testimonies, and the fact they entrust me with them, I have such a stake in trying to get it right. They are my most important readers.”
Smith’s widow, Linda, and son, Scott, shared their complicated feelings about the crash, the memorial ceremony and how their grief has changed in 50 years since the tragedy.
Throughout her entire collection, Peckham meditates on how grief following aviation accidents is fundamentally different from other types of accidents.
“Fortunately today, aviation is safer — even in a pandemic, aviation is incredibly safe,” she said. “But I think that contributes to the profound horror we feel when an accident does occur. It’s something we take for granted, that we can do this incredible feat of physics. To fly is really to be launched. It’s incredible that we are able to harness that engine power and millions of people fly every single day without any event. I do think when these accidents do occur, that feeling must remain.”
Peckham said she is excited about the university’s new aviation program.
“West Virginia does have a fraught relationship with aviation,” Peckham said. “Charleston has suffered a history of crashes, too, related to the challenges of trying to land in this terrain. I think the school is a great way to build our curriculum and help improve the safety of aviation in this state.”
“The Aviatrix: Essays on Flying and Falling” is under review for publishing.