SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time, a Marshall University professor will lead the West Virginia-based National Youth Science Camp.
Brian Kinghorn, an assistant professor in Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development, was named the camp’s 2020 director at a news conference Monday at Marshall’s South Charleston campus.
The National Youth Science Foundation, based in Charleston, holds the camp each summer. Two new high school graduates from each state and several foreign countries attend the all-expenses paid camp in Bartow, Pocahontas County.
The NYSF also operates the National Youth Science Center in Tucker County.
“We are extremely proud of Dr. Kinghorn and excited for him to lead this amazing STEM program,” Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, who attended the camp in 1973, said in a news release. “Every summer, teenagers from across the United States are introduced to the beautiful state of West Virginia and the exciting world of science. As a former science camper, I know just how life-changing this camp can be for aspiring young scientists and researchers.”
Kinghorn said he wished he’d know about the camp when he was growing up in Idaho.
“After learning about it, I immediately determined that I would find a way to be involved with the camp in some way,” Kinghorn said in the release. “At that time, I could never have imagined the series of events that led to my appointment as the director of the 2020 camp. I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious and long-standing program and am proud to represent our university.”
Applications for the camp are available at http://apply.ny scamp.org.