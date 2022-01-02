HUNTINGTON — An administrative law judge has ordered a Marshall University professor be reinstated, stating her firing — surrounding comments wishing death upon then-President Donald Trump supporters — was likely politically motivated.
Jennifer Mosher, a tenured associate professor of microbiology, was placed on administrative leave in September 2020 and later fired after a video, widely shared by Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) on Twitter, showed her in what Marshall confirmed was a virtual class session.
The video showed Mosher discussing a campaign rally for Trump where video showed few attendees wearing masks. Mosher said she’d gotten to the point where she “hopes they all die” because one cannot reason with a Trump voter.
In suspending Mosher, then-President Jerome Gilbert said the university would not tolerate its employees using the classroom or other platforms to express hate toward individuals or wish harm on them. Marshall University said the comments would impair her ability to fulfill her responsibilities because conservative students would feel unsafe and uncomfortable in her classes.
Last month, William B. McGinley, an administrative law judge for the Public Employees Grievance Board, sided with Mosher, stating it was more likely than not that the decision to fire Mosher was based upon outside political pressure created by heavily edited social media posts, not because of the fear the impact of her continuing as a professor would have on future students.
Leah Payne, a spokeswoman for the university, said last week that Marshall does not plan to appeal the decision.
“Marshall officials have determined it is not now in the best interests of the university to embark on a time-consuming and expensive appeals process, and will comply with the decision rendered by the administrative law judge,” she said. “The university will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”
Investigation prior to firing
In the video clips taken from a virtual class session, Mosher discusses a Trump campaign rally where video showed few attendees wearing masks. In replying to a specific joke from a student regarding thinning the gene pool, Mosher said she thinks the same thing and wanted Darwinism to do its job.
The class was intended to focus on the facts behind COVID-19 news and how to distinguish science from pseudoscience or misinformation. Because the unmasked political rallies held by Trump were highlighted by the media, the discussion was related to the course, McGinley wrote.
During the class, no complaints were made about her statements, but Mosher apologized and the course continued without interruption or negative comments by students, the opinion said.
Brief clips of the lecture were posted on social media shortly after and became widely shared.
Mosher was fired in October 2020 after an investigation into the matter. She appealed to the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board, arguing that Marshall had violated her First Amendment rights, due process rights, the West Virginia “whistleblower” statute, the Americans with Disabilities Act and policies within the university and Higher Education Policy Commission.
The investigator felt her mission was only to determine if “overtly political” statements were made, not if students were offended by the comment or were likely to not take Mosher’s classes in the future, McGinley said.
University officials said they relied upon the investigation to reach their decision, but McGinley said the investigation was not thorough enough to make the determination.
While the investigation was ongoing, the president’s office, as well as West Virginia University, received a letter Sept. 20 signed by state Sen. Eric J. Tarr and 16 other senators who said they found it “disturbing” the universities were using resources to promote hate speech and asked that Marshall take a very strong proactive action against Mosher’s behavior to “prevent it from ever happening again.”
While former Provost Jaime Taylor said he found the letter to be a “vague threat of a cut in funding,” Gilbert said he thought it was “political grandstanding.”
McGinley said an email sent by Gilbert to the university’s Board of Governors regarding a “good exchange” he had with Tarr in which he said he would take appropriate action showed Gilbert took the email seriously.
Emails and phone call transcriptions of complaints made about the statements were sent to the investigator, but the investigator only interviewed two students after their parents complained.
The first parent referred to a previous time when Mosher discussed antiprotozoal drugs and said a “suggestion by some idiot” caused everyone to buy them. The second parent said their son dropped out of the lecture immediately. But when interviewed, the student said political statements in Mosher’s class were typical but usually a great discussion.
Both students said they were not offended by the comments.
Fired for what could have happened
Mosher’s attorneys said she was in good standing within her college, with no prior reprimands, and generally well-liked, but she was under a lot of pressure due to a heavy workload and was frustrated due to the general public not following mask mandates.
On top of being immunocompromised, Mosher’s parents were in a residential care facility at the time and eight of her friends had died in summer 2020 of COVID-19.
Gilbert said conservative students might avoid her classes after the comments, but he said there was no evidence bringing Mosher back would be disruptive, McGinley wrote. Taylor admitted there was no evidence to show her statements would have affected future students, but he based his determination soley upon “personal years of teaching experience.”
McGinley referred to statements from College of Science Dean Charles Somerville, Biology Department Chair Brian Antonsen and Honors College Dean Nicole J. LoCascio, who also have extensive years of college classroom instruction.
“They all believe, based upon their years of experience and Mosher’s documented rapport with students, that her ability to teach would not be substantially impaired. Dean Somerville noted that he had witnessed several public controversies in his tenure, and they all had a rather short shelf life and then faded away,” McGinley wrote.
Reinstatement
McGinley wrote that the Twitter posts consisting of short pieces of her lecture were taken out of context and edited specifically to be inflammatory, rather than her actual conduct.
“It appears the administration was more concerned with the external political fallout created by the Twitter posts than any effect Mosher’s statement had on present or future students,” he wrote.
Mosher’s statements were made in jest and were not literal, McGinley wrote, and Mosher did not believe her statements would come true, so she was expressing the need to follow public health guidelines to protect lives. The board said public employees are entitled to be protected from adverse employment consequences resulting from the exercise of their free speech.
“They were delivered in a public space, and while they were in poor taste, they were not true threats and therefore constitutionally protected,” McGinley wrote.