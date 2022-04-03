HUNTINGTON — Marshall University medical students participating in a recently created “culinary medicine” elective are being taught fundamental nutritional concepts with hands-on learning.
The course, which can enroll up to 12 fourth-year medical students, was first offered in October 2021 by Dr. Andrew Vaughan, cardiologist and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine associate professor. Vaughan is a certified culinary medicine specialist at Marshall Health.
Six students are enrolled in the spring 2022 course, and three dietetic interns from the Department of Dietetics at Marshall University attend the two workshops. Amy Gannon, assistant professor and director of the Undergraduate Dietetics Program at Marshall, also assists the students and interns.
“We are in the early stages of development of this culinary medicine program at Marshall. It will be expanded across the four years in various ways to integrate into other parts of the curriculum in the coming years. This type of curriculum is growing rapidly in medical schools across the country,” Vaughan said.
During the two-week course, students use online self-study material that will prepare them for two-day workshops at Huntington’s Kitchen with chef Marty Emerson — implementing an inter-professional learning experience with health professionals from other medical disciplines.
Vaughan was invited to host a Dining with a Doc event sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital at Huntington’s Kitchen in January 2019. With that connection, he has been asked to host more Dining with a Doc programs at the kitchen and is able to use the space for the elective course.
Emerson is the primary cook at Huntington’s Kitchen who works with the medical students during the workshop to properly cut produce and recommend cooking styles.
“Chef Marty works directly with the medical students by demonstrating basic preparation and cooking skills. He also assists the students as needed during preparation of the recipes, offering his unique and engaging approach to food,” Vaughan said. “He peppers the conversations with his wit and jokes that make the experience memorable.”
The course topics cover many subjects, such as weight management, portion control, food allergy and intolerance, various diets, eating disorders, and nutrition for pregnant patients. Students also discuss elements of protein, amino acids, sodium, potassium, carbohydrates, diabetes mellitus and hypertension.
Students from the course attended two sessions for the March 25 workshop. The first session, Introduction to Culinary Medicine, covered nutritional concepts based on the Mediterranean diet. Vaughan said the diet is favorable as it reduces risk factors for heart disease and other chronic illnesses.
The second session, Weight Management and Portion Control, covers the understanding of caloric density and portion control. The groups were assigned to recipes to prepare to demonstrate the nutritional concepts.
The students and interns divided into three groups and cooked meals according to the group in which they were placed.
The groups made three spaghetti dishes — one with lentils, another with meat sauce, and a vegetable sauce for the morning session. The groups also made a salad with red wine vinaigrette. In the afternoon, the groups made black bean burgers, balsamic-marinated mushrooms, fish tacos with corn relish, and strawberry salad with honey lime vinaigrette. Water infused with mango and pineapple — to limit the need for soda or other drinks with sugar — was served with the meals.
Medical students and interns — after studying the module about congestive heart failure — grabbed a green Huntington’s Kitchen apron and gloves for preparation. The three groups gathered around three cooking stations in the kitchen as Vaughan and Gannon helped with cutting and measurements.
After cooking, the groups gathered in a circle to showcase their meals and discuss the workshop experience — the ingredients, the nutritional value and ways to introduce the information to future patients. After Vaughan and Gannon shared their thoughts, the students and teachers tasted the meals.
For their next workshop, students planned to make breakfast options like banana nut muffins, tofu scramble, spinach and feta frittatas, oat pancakes, breakfast tacos and pesto breakfast sandwiches. The groups also planned to make avocado smoothies, peanut butter banana smoothies, fruit sauce, fruit and nut oatmeal, and quick granola with yogurt.
Vaughan said the idea of introducing culinary medicine in the curriculum began shorty after he became a full-time faculty member in 2018. He said he spoke with the associate dean for medical education, Dr. Nitin Puri.
“There is a clear need for this type of education that begins the process of educating the next generation of physicians in ways to discuss food with their patients, particularly as how diet can influence the prevention and treatment of disease,” Vaughan said. “As many students have mentioned to me, they came to medical school not just to learn how to treat disease, but also how to keep their patients healthy and prevent disease. Culinary medicine is an important way they can accomplish both goals.”
A survey, created before Vaughan spoke to Puri, collected data among Marshall medical students about health and nutritional education within four years of training. Vaughan said the survey is from seven years ago.
The study showed that 70% to 80% of students found preventive health and nutrition education important to a physician role. More than half the students did not think they were competent to advise patients in nutritional choices, and 80% were neutral or thought that physicians were not adequately trained to advise patients about nutritional choices.
“As studies have shown, many doctors feel uncomfortable about discussing food with their patients, largely because they have not had adequate training in nutrition during medical school and residency training programs,” Vaughan said.
Somaiah Ahmed, a fourth-year medical student, said the course is important for her career as she studies pediatrics.
“Going into pediatrics, nutrition is a huge factor, and especially getting kids to make healthy choices. A lot of my patients I’ve worked with are Type 1 diabetics,” Ahmed said. “It’s difficult to bring that up with kids and to make sure that they don’t feel like they are being targeted.”
Ahmed said her favorite meal from the afternoon workshop was the bean burger — primarily because her group made it, she admitted.
“Students are excited about this unique educational experience in nutrition. They have demonstrated increased knowledge of nutritional concepts, improved ability to discuss the nutritional aspects of food as it relates to disease and wellness, and have increased confidence in their ability to discuss food with their patients,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said students learn how the selection of ingredients can affect health. This is completed by limiting salt, saturated fat and total calories, while also including high-quality nutrients, adequate fiber and high-quality oils.
“Our students are just beginning the process of how to integrate the discussion about food and nutrition into conversations with their patients,” Vaughan said. “This has been an incredible opportunity for me to engage with the community as well as providing a venue for this coursework.”