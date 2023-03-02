HUNTINGTON — Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Marshall University, is one of three finalists to become the next president of Ohio University.
Mukherjee is scheduled to meet with Ohio students, faculty, staff and alumni on the Athens campus from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
Mukherjee served as dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business from 2007 to 2022, when he was appointed to his present position after serving in it on an interim basis.
Before joining Marshall, Mukherjee served as dean of the College of Business at Clayton State University in Atlanta and as chair of the Marketing Department in the School of Business at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Mukherjee earned his doctorate in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India, which is consistently ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world. He has a graduate certificate in higher education administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University in India.
Mukherjee also has an international background, having taught in nine countries. He came to Marshall with an industry background and is a tenured professor of marketing at the university. He has published and presented more than 100 scholarly articles garnering 5,700 citations. He has also co-authored a scholarly book.
The other two finalists are Susana Rivera-Mills, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Ball State University, and Lori Stewart-Gonzalez, executive vice president and provost of the University of Louisville. Rivera-Mills’ campus visit was scheduled for March 1. Gonzalez is to be there March 8.
