20220501_hd_commencement
Provost Avinandan Mukherjee speaks as Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Marshall University, is one of three finalists to become the next president of Ohio University.

Mukherjee is scheduled to meet with Ohio students, faculty, staff and alumni on the Athens campus from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

