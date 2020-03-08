Scientists say mental health and physical health are so intertwined that each affects the other in more ways than we can imagine.
“One of our major concerns is the lack of mental health care available in our state and region,” said Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “This means that people may not get help that they desperately need, and this can negatively affect their lives, jobs and family.”
Improving access to mental health care by training quality psychiatrists and psychologists is a major goal of the department, composed of more than a dozen psychiatrists, psychologists and neuropsychologists. These professionals train medical students, residents and fellows as well as provide inpatient and outpatient mental health services to patients of all ages throughout the region.
Mental health care has been part of the medical school’s mission since the beginning. As one of the founding departments of the school of medicine in 1977, the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, then under the leadership of inaugural chair Mildred Mitchell-Bateman, M.D., largely focused on clinical practice and teaching medical students.
The footprint and focus of the department looks much different some 40 years later — adapting and growing to meet the changing mental health care needs of the region.
Holroyd took over the reins in 2014. Her first task was to usher in a new psychiatry residency program that trains about 20 resident physicians in all areas of psychiatry. Later this year, the school will welcome its first fellows in two newly accredited fellowship programs: child and adolescent psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry.
“Residents and fellows, as well as psychology interns, enable us to provide quality psychiatric care to patients who for too long haven’t had access,” Holroyd said. “We all know there is a shortage of mental health professionals. In addition to expanding access to mental health providers, we are really enjoying seeing the difference care can make in people’s lives.”
In just the past year, under the School of Medicine’s faculty practice plan, Marshall Health, the department launched new services to treat depression; opened an intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization program; expanded services to medical sites such as Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, medical clinics and area nursing homes; and heightened its partnership with Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.
Transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, is a non-invasive alternative for individuals with a treatment-resistant form of chronic depression. TMS is performed in a doctor’s office using a magnetic coil to activate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. Treatments take about 45 minutes and are performed daily for four to six weeks.
“An excellent alternative to medication, TMS has been shown to be a safe and well-tolerated procedure, and it is effective for many treatment-resistant patients,” said Kelly E. Melvin, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Marshall School of Medicine.
The Mind Wellness Center, operated in collaboration with Cabell Huntington Hospital adjacent to Marshall Psychiatry’s offices at 1115 20th St., in Huntington, is a voluntary, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization program for adults 18 and older. These patients do not require inpatient care for acute psychiatric symptoms like depression, mood disorders, anxiety and personality disorders but benefit from more frequent care in a structured, therapeutic environment.
In October 2019, Marshall Psychiatry signed an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to provide physician services and other certified professionals to support Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, a state-supported 110-bed psychiatric hospital at 1530 Norway Ave., in Huntington. D. Scott Murphy, M.D., an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Marshall School of Medicine, also serves as deputy clinical medical director at the hospital. Marshall psychiatrists manage patients for 60 of the beds at the hospital, with plans to increase coverage during the next year.
Marshall Psychiatry’s continued partnership with the hospital also includes the establishment of a geriatric psychiatry service as a specialized program, as well as a program for those with intellectual disabilities and the implementation of evidenced-based, interdisciplinary psychiatry care.
For more information about these programs or other mental health services, call 304-691-1500 or visit marshallhealth.org.