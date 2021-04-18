HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Department of Psychology and Psy.D. program have announced the placement of their 15 doctoral students in their pre-doctoral internship sites. As required, the students will work full time for a year providing mental health services at their respective sites.
Placement in pre-doctoral internship slots is a competitive process, with almost 4,000 people all over the country applying for pre-doctoral internships this year.
“This requirement is similar to a physician doing a residency,” said Keith Beard, director of the Psy.D. program. “Many times, our students are gaining specialized training at their internship sites. The fact that we had 100% of our students match to an internship site speaks to our training program and the quality of our students. It is an accomplishment that is impressive and one of which Marshall can be proud.”
These internships are typically the last requirement for students before being awarded doctorates in clinical psychology.
Here are the Psy.D. students and their pre-doctoral internship placements:
Jake Bass — Miami University Student Counseling Service, Oxford, Ohio.
- Casey Collins — Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, Kentucky.
- Casey Jo Cottrill — Charleston Area Medical Center/West Virginia University, Charleston.
Josh Demakovsky — Miami University Student Counseling Service, Oxford, Ohio.
- Heather Headley — Federal Correctional Complex-Petersburg, Petersburg, Virginia.
- Destiny Hoffman — Rose Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania.
- Thomas Holland — Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surg Ctr/Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas.
- Kasey Kessler — Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
- Megan Kincaid — Cherokee Health Systems, Seymour, Tennessee.
Sarah Kunkel — Valley Health Systems, Huntington.
- Mikayla Larzo — Charles George (Asheville) VA Medical Center, Asheville, North Carolina.
- Megan Lawhon — High Plains Psychology Internship Consortium, Greeley, Colorado.
- Kaitlin May — Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.
- John McAulay — Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Huntington.
- Christa Morton — West Virginia University Medicine: University Healthcare, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
The Psy.D. program accepted its first class in 2002 and was granted accreditation by the American Psychological Association in 2006. The Psy.D. program is one of the few programs in the country that focuses on training psychologists to work with rural populations.
For more information, contact Beard by email at beard@marshall.edu or visit https://www.marshall.edu/psych/programs/psyd-program/.