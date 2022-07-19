HUNTINGTON — Students in Marshall University’s forensic science master’s degree program earned the highest collective score nationwide on the Forensic Science Assessment Test this year.
This is the 11th year that Marshall’s program has ranked first in the 13 years that it has participated, according to the university.
“This national ranking speaks both to the level of students admitted into the program and the quality of education being delivered at Marshall University,” Jason Chute, lab director at Marshall University’s Forensic Science Center operation lab, said in a news release. “When we see marks like this, it is no surprise that our graduates are being sought after by agencies across the country.”
The Forensic Science Assessment Test is a national exam conducted by the American Board of Criminalists to test general forensic science knowledge among undergraduate and graduate students. The test gives students with three hours to answer 200 multiple choice questions involving topics such as the history of forensics, statistics, law and ethics, laboratory operations, DNA, drug identification, toxicology and fingerprints.
Students are not required to take the exam, although Lauren Waugh, director of Marshall’s forensic science graduate program, said it is an indicator of how well they have learned their material and how capable they would be in a laboratory.
Waugh said this was a particularly low participation year for the test, as many universities’ programs are transitioning back to their normal operations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said this year only six out of the 11 forensic science graduate students in their last year at Marshall took the test, and only three graduate programs nationwide participated, although there are normally 16 to 18 schools participating in any given year. She said undergraduate programs may also participate.
Marshall’s forensic science graduate program’s overall score this year was 72% on 20 topics. Waugh said this is interesting, as Marshall’s curriculum covers most but not all of the topics on the test.
“For us to be able to rank that high, based on the topics that we do teach, tells us that we’re really teaching the materials well,” she said. “Our graduates are very sought after. Usually we have 98% of our students employed within a year after graduation. This past year, we had eight out of 11 students who had job offers by the time they graduated.”
Marshall’s graduate forensic science program has graduated 399 students who have been employed nationwide in federal, state, local and private labs since the program began in 1995.
Waugh said Marshall’s program is unique because it offers four areas of emphasis for forensic science graduate students to either choose from or complete all four, including DNA analysis, forensic chemistry, digital forensics and crime scene investigation.
She said this is uncommon for forensic science graduate programs and attracts more students because they can specialize in more than one area of emphasis and become well-rounded.
Waugh said that all of the primary faculty in Marshall’s program have forensic science field experience, meaning they have all worked in laboratories and completed case work before they taught at Marshall. Two of four of the primary faculty are graduates of Marshall’s program.
Marshall also offers a graduate-level accredited digital emphasis for the forensic science program. All forensic science graduate students are required to complete an internship with a professional laboratory and complete an independent research project that is beneficial to the lab.
Waugh said Marshall has a partnership with the Huntington Fire Department, with interns working with the fire marshal and learning fire investigation.
The program consists of two years’ or five semesters’ worth of courses accredited by the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission.