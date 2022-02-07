The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Recreation Center celebrated its 13-year “Rec-A-Versary’’ Monday with refreshments, raffles, giveaways and free entry for all.

The rec center opened in February 2009. The $30 million center provides 123,000 square feet of pools, studios, courts, a 40-foot climbing wall and more.

The campus facility was built on the previous site of 20th Street Baptist Church along 5th Avenue.

