HUNTINGTON — Chilly weather conditions with a dusting of snow did not matter for the Indoor Triathlon held Saturday at the Marshall University Recreation Center.
The annual race attracts and caters to a mix of true ironmen and ironwomen, weekend warriors and complete novices from across the region. Inside the building, dozens of adults and children swam, biked and ran in the Marshall Rec’s annual all-indoor event. There are not many facilities in the Tri-State that have the means to host this type of triathlon for that many participants, albeit a condensed version of a larger outdoor race.
Adults were tasked with swimming 300 yards, which is 12 pool lengths, in the Rec’s pool, followed by 8 miles of cycling in the upstairs spin studios and capped off with a 2-mile run on the treadmills. Kids faced an abbreviated but no less challenging order of swimming 150 yards, which is six pool lengths, cycling 4 miles and running 1 mile, which is seven laps, on the track.
Proceeds from the triathlon benefit the Student Rec Council, a campus organization developing and training students involved with the Marshall Rec Center. The proceeds will go toward helping with student development activities and conference attendance, organizers said.
