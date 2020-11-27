HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Recreation Center is offering different promotions for memberships and fitness programs in honor of Black Friday.
Among the deals available are a membership promotion, personal training packages and other fitness services, and unlimited class passes.
All membership and personal training must be done in person at the Marshall Rec Center, located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington.
The Black Friday promotions are available through Monday, Nov. 30. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/.