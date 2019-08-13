HUNTINGTON - The Marshall Rec Center is kicking off its Fall 2019 Swim School, offering three sessions of classes, each with lessons for nearly every age range. Registration is now open. Classes fill up quick, participants are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.
The sessions are as follows:
n Aug. 26 through Sept. 28
n Sept. 30 through Nov. 2
n Nov. 4. through Dec. 7
Classes are offered at multiple age and skill levels. Swim Tots, for children ages 2-3, is a parent and child course focused on making children comfortable in and around the water. Preschool 1, 2, and 3 are for children ages 3-4 and focus on the children gaining independence in the water. Swim School Levels 1-5 are for children ages 5-13, and focus on developing specific skills in the water.
Each session of classes is priced at $40 for members and $55 for non-members. For full details and the times of the classes, view the full schedule online. Group Lessons can be registered for in person at the Pro Shop in the Marshall Recreation Center or they can be registered for online at https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/programs/aquatics/.
For more information contact Eric Becker, coordinator of aquatics & safety, at beckere@marshall.edu, or 304-696-3653.