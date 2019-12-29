HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Rec Center will offer a New Year’s membership promo when purchasing a 2020 annual membership. The offer is available for existing and new members.

Anyone who purchases a year in full membership (receiving a 20% discount) will receive an additional three months for free. The offer is only valid in person at the Pro Shop from Jan. 2-6.

In addition to a membership promo, individuals can take advantage of fitness-related deals. Information on rates and eligibility can be found online at marshall.edu/campusrec.

