HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Rec Center will offer a New Year’s membership promo when purchasing a 2020 annual membership. The offer is available for existing and new members.
Anyone who purchases a year in full membership (receiving a 20% discount) will receive an additional three months for free. The offer is only valid in person at the Pro Shop from Jan. 2-6.
In addition to a membership promo, individuals can take advantage of fitness-related deals. Information on rates and eligibility can be found online at marshall.edu/campusrec.