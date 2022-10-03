The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Joe Manchin AP file

 AP file photo

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will receive $4.96 million in federal funds to support its efforts to help West Virginians suffering from substance use disorder or behavioral health issues, according to a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. on Friday.

“The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is on the frontlines of the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,” Manchin said in the release. “The funding announced today will support Marshall University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

