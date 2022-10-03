HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will receive $4.96 million in federal funds to support its efforts to help West Virginians suffering from substance use disorder or behavioral health issues, according to a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. on Friday.
“The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is on the frontlines of the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,” Manchin said in the release. “The funding announced today will support Marshall University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
“Marshall University continues to lead the way in initiatives important to West Virginia, and they are training our youth to make a tangible impact on our state in the future,” Capito said in the release. “I’m proud to announce the Congressionally Directed Spending, which will help expand recovery services at the university, and provide the tools they need to properly train students and provide technical assistance. Leaders at Marshall stressed the importance of this project to me, and I commend their effort and dedication to helping West Virginians when they need it the most.”
The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending request secured by the senators and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration.
