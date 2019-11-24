HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Recreation Center will offer a multiday Black Friday sale from Tuesday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 29. Offers are available for various programs at the Rec.

Black Friday deals include membership promotions; Buy One, Get One half off deals for lessons and training packages; $15 off class passes; 20% off some upcoming trips/clinics; and savings on outdoor rentals during the spring semester.

All sales must be made at the Marshall Recreation Center, and offers are only available during the designated dates of the sale.

For additional information on the Black Friday deals or rates and eligibility, visit marshall.edu/campusrec.

