The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 John Marshall Scholars Award program.

The 14 awardees of the Summer 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and the participating faculty member will receive $1,000. The four awardees for fall 2023 will receive a $1,750 stipend and mentors will receive $750.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and

found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you