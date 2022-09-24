HUNTINGTON — Addiction science specialists at Marshall University say new research shows an individual’s cortisol levels might be able to predict how likely they are to succeed in substance use disorder recovery.
Supported by a rural grant from the Marshall University Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the study found lower initial cortisol levels might serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder.
Cortisol is a natural hormone that affects several aspects of a body, mainly regulating the body’s response to stress.
The study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and treatment retention of males enrolled in abstinence-based, residential alcohol and drug recovery programs.
Researchers found participants who remained in the treatment program fewer than 90 days had significantly higher initial cortisol levels than those who remained in the program more than 90 days.
Other indications show elevated salivary cortisol, marital or relationship status and adverse childhood experience score correlated significantly with hazards of discontinuing the program early.
Dr. Todd H. Davies, associate director of research and development at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and corresponding author on the study, said the breakthrough development could help predict who will succeed in recovery.
“Our hope is that these findings will lead to cortisol as a biomarker that can help clinicians determine which individuals might need a more intensive therapeutic approach,” he said.
Taylor R. Maddox-Rooper, Kristiana Sklioutouskaya-Lopez, Trenton Sturgill, Caroline Fresch, Charles W. Clements II, M.D., Rajan Lamichhane, Ph.D., and Richard Egleton, Ph.D., also served as co-authors on the article.
The findings come after a long-term study in collaboration with Recovery Point of West Virginia, a residential recovery program based on the peer-driven model of recovery, which started in Huntington.
Collaborators are working on a larger follow-up study that seeks to identify the clinical significant levels of cortisol. This expanded study also includes a more representative population and examines the hormone oxytocin.
The study was published last month in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, the scientific journal on alcohol abuse and treatment for the Research Society on Alcoholism and the International Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.