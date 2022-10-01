HUNTINGTON — Marshall Rises, the largest fundraising campaign in Marshall University history, has raised more than $176 million in support of the university, the Marshall University Foundation recently announced.
More than 50,000 gifts were recorded during the campaign, according to the foundation, spread across 1,300 designations at the university and ensuring that a range of programs and projects were directly touched by the campaign.
Marshall Rises publicly launched in October 2019 with a goal of raising $150 million, after having already secured more than $100 million during the “quiet phase” that began in July 2016. By May 2021, the campaign reached its $150 million target, eventually topping $176 million when the campaign formally concluded earlier this year.
“Marshall Rises has been a game-changer for Marshall University, the surrounding region and the state of West Virginia,” said Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall Foundation, in a news release. “Through this campaign, we have been able to touch so many different areas of campus, from the incredible programs offered, to the buildings and classrooms, to the students within those walls, and it is all thanks to the generous support of our dedicated and loyal Marshall family.”
The impact of Marshall Rises is found in five pillars for success chosen to represent the most important facets of the university. The campaign was to enhance the student experience; expand academics and grow the university’s reputation; create an environment of innovative learning; form a foundation of research and creative discovery; and deepen community partnerships.
“The Marshall University community celebrates the fantastic success of Marshall Rises, which is propelling our institution forward,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith in the release. “I want to commend Ron Area and everyone at the foundation who worked so diligently, through a pandemic no less, to ensure our students and university are provided the necessary funding for the future. And for everyone who contributed to the effort, we appreciate you.”
One of the areas most directly impacted by this campaign is student support, with more than 500 additional students receiving scholarship aid annually than before the start of the campaign. In total, scholarship aid increased by 44% during Marshall Rises, with $5 million in scholarship aid awarded annually over the past three years.
One-third of all gifts given during the campaign were generated by first-time donors, according to the foundation, and gifts from Marshall faculty and staff nearly doubled over the past six years.
Marshall’s endowment, a source of funding designated for specific purposes according to donor intent, grew during Marshall Rises. Before the campaign, the endowment value stood at $110 million. As of the conclusion of the campaign, the endowment was $205 million, an 86% increase.
Donors were able to make an impact through a variety of giving programs at the university, including the annual fund, a yearly giving program targeting various areas of need; the Family Campaign, encouraging giving among faculty and staff; and planned giving for benefactors documenting gifts through wills and estate-planning intentions.
“I am proud and honored to be a part of this university during this unique and special moment in its history,” Area said. “This campaign was just the beginning; we already have plans in the works for bigger and better things in the very near future. After what I saw from this campaign, I believe that together, we can achieve anything at Marshall.”
