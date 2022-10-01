The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

i-PhK2rNZ-X3.jpg

Marshall University Foundation Inc. officials Joe Allwood, Ron Area and Scott Anderson pose with the ceremonial check representing the Marshall Rises campaign total.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Rises, the largest fundraising campaign in Marshall University history, has raised more than $176 million in support of the university, the Marshall University Foundation recently announced.

More than 50,000 gifts were recorded during the campaign, according to the foundation, spread across 1,300 designations at the university and ensuring that a range of programs and projects were directly touched by the campaign.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.