Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health’s Division of Addiction Sciences has created a comprehensive, patient-centered approach for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder, offering unique treatment options on their path to recovery.
The team includes physicians, therapists, social workers, researchers and more, all who have the goal of ending the opioid crisis. Through its work, the division has tailored a holistic, family-centered approach, partnering with community organizations to expand access to addiction care over the past decade.
Under its umbrella are initiatives and programs that create opportunities for recovery employment, give hope to parents and families, and create healthier connections for people diagnosed with substance use disorder and their community, among other things.
While Lyn M. O’Connell, associate director of addiction sciences and assistant professor, said she hopes the team one day puts itself out of business from lack of need, the group is anchored in the reality that there will always be someone it can help.
Normalizing a disease
O’Connell said what makes Marshall’s addiction sciences program unique is it is housed in the department of family and community health, whereas other medical entities place it under the psychiatry department’s umbrella.
“Marshall really believes that substance use should be treated like a primary care disease,” she said. “I think that’s a really unique aspect, because it just integrates us more into the everyday health system.”
Family physicians are the ones who see the patients who also are using substances, and by having the two intertwined, it reduces the time it might otherwise take to identify them and get them into recovery.
O’Connell said family medicine doesn’t face the same stigma psychiatry does, and is a low barrier access point because it sees everyone from families to students in higher education, as well as patients at an outreach clinic and more. The grouping not only reduces the stigma within the community, but also with residents and medical students early in their careers, O’Connell said.
“It really just normalizes that conversation and makes it easier for people to access,” she said, “but also ensures that we’re training a generation that can go out and effectively treat this, whether they’re local or rural or wherever they head off to.”
While pleased with the work the division has done over the past few years, O’Connell said there’s still a lot of work to do, comparing it to having a finger in a hole to stop a leak in a dam, while other holes pop up around it.
Beyond treatment for those diagnosed with substance use disorder, the division’s partners help with everything else — finding housing, food, transportation — offering a holistic approach to build healthier families for the future.
O’Connell said the division is only as strong as its weakest link, and if it only focuses on one form of treatment or care, it misses a huge point of entry for most people who already use substances or are at high risk to start.
Plugging a leaky dam
O’Connell said while medications that are for the treatment of opioids have advanced over time, there is still not a highly effective treatment for other types of drugs people are using, specifically methadone and methamphetamines.
Other holes in the “leaky dam” not addressed include the high level of adverse experiences in childhood and the community, poverty, health care and food deserts. These things are deeply intertwined with West Virginia’s history and culture and aren’t easy to fix, she said.
The division has done research to better represent the number of adverse experiences children in the area are having, which can help determine if they have an increased risk of health problems in the future.
“We have tons of people with very high (adverse childhood experience) scores, and then we wonder why people are turning to drugs,” she said. “It’s because it was an effective coping skill that they saw used in their family, and even though they saw the negative effects of it, they still know that it’s an option.”
Community members met last week to discuss those findings and how to better address the issues.
In the Huntington area, the recovery community approaches the subject through a familial and intergenerational lens, with a goal of intervening before a child at a higher risk experiences adverse situations. Marshall Health programs have taken that approach head on.
“But we can’t do better until we know what’s going on,” O’Connell said. “So that knowledge is power, and engaging with those kids is an effort that we really want to expand.”
Staying hopeful
Despite having a heart-rending career, the recovery community keeps a positive outlook by seeing people make a difference every day, O’Connell said, looking to the graduates of Project Hope and others in long-term recovery entering the workforce.
O’Connell said it is also promising that leaders from across the country who once toured Huntington out of pity are now coming to find solutions to implement in their own communities.
“I believe we can make a difference,” she said. “Although this is going to be a generational problem, it does no good to bury our heads in the sand and just throw up our hands and say, like, ‘Oh, well, you know, this is too big to tackle.’”
Earlier this month, PROACT had its first hepatitis cure, she said as an example of what keeps them going.
“That’s a massive win. That’s one person whose life has been significantly impacted by a treatment program,” she said.
Another uphill battle is ending the negative stigma around drug overuse. While she believes positive strides were being made before the COVID-19 pandemic, ground was lost due to hopelessness the pandemic brought.
“They turn that anger toward those who are easy to hate on,” she said. “There is so much animosity toward those who are unhoused in our community, rather than what I think is right, which is a rallying cry to save them.”
What’s next
All of this work has been done on a shoestring budget, which forces the team to manage grants closely.
O’Connell said she hopes the team’s work will one day put the division out of business because it is no longer needed. However, she said it is unrealistic, because no matter what, there will always be someone struggling and having difficulty coping with the trauma they have experienced.
A more realistic dream for her is what the team is doing now — working to make a difference in Huntington and beyond.
“I really hope that we can be recognized for the good work that we’re doing and that Huntington is never again associated with the epicenter of the epidemic,” she said. “I truly believe in branding around the city of solutions that we are making effective change here that can be adapted and replicated in other communities.”