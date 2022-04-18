Pictured from left are Patrick O’Malley, regional president of Truist Bank in West Virginia; Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of the KYOVA Area Inc.; Monisha Gupta, director of the BB&T Center for Leadership, Lewis College of Business; Josh Scott, senior vice president, market president — Commercial Banking for Truist Bank, West Virginia Region; Marshall student and first-place winner Ashley Carangi; and Marshall student Zach Kincaid of the Lewis College of Business.
Pictured from left are Patrick O’Malley, regional president of Truist Bank in West Virginia; Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of the KYOVA Area Inc.; Monisha Gupta, director of the BB&T Center for Leadership, Lewis College of Business; Josh Scott, senior vice president, market president — Commercial Banking for Truist Bank, West Virginia Region; Marshall student and second-place winner Aiden Taylor; and Marshall student Zach Kincaid of the Lewis College of Business.
Pictured from left are Patrick O’Malley, regional president of Truist Bank in West Virginia; Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of the KYOVA Area Inc.; Monisha Gupta, director of the BB&T Center for Leadership, Lewis College of Business; Josh Scott, senior vice president, market president — Commercial Banking for Truist Bank, West Virginia Region; Marshall student and third-place winners Ethan Lane and (online) Hafsa Jumani; and Marshall student Zach Kincaid of the Lewis College of Business.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
HUNTINGTON — Student winners during the Lewis College of Business BB&T Center for Leadership at Marshall University’s Business Leadership Symposium: Business Project Competition and Networking Event were announced.
First place went to Ashley Carangi for her project titled “On to Higher Heights: A Road Map for Cabell County.” Second-place winner was Aiden Taylor for his project “Instagram & Exploiting Health for Profit.” Third place was awarded to Ethan Lane and Hafsa Jumani for their project titled “SB2E Program.”
The students’ work was evaluated by a panel of judges. The winners were awarded cash prizes: $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.
Truist Bank, formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, sponsored the event.
Patrick O’Malley, regional president for Truist Bank in West Virginia, was the keynote speaker.
The emcee for the evening was Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. Ronald Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, addressed the students as well.
“The BLS event gives students a chance to showcase their research projects to faculty, staff and the community,” said Nancy Lankton, associate dean of accreditation and strategic initiatives for the Lewis College of Business. “It is a critical component of the college’s strategic initiatives to equip students with desired skill sets and to immerse them in experiential learning that is community focused. We are proud of our students who take this opportunity to enhance their education and become the leaders of tomorrow.”
The mission of the BB&T Center for Leadership is to empower students to be imaginative, driven, collaborative and engaged with the larger community to make a positive difference, said Monisha Gupta, the center’s director.
Gupta said it works toward its mission by offering training workshops, competitions and networking opportunities for students.
The BB&T Center and the Leadership Symposium “play an important role by providing experiential learning opportunities to empower our students with the skills and knowledge to become successful business professionals in West Virginia and beyond,” said Jeffrey Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. “Additionally, this center and event serve as important connections between the university and the regional business community.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
