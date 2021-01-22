The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Five finalists for the honor of 2020 Professor of the Year, including one from Marshall University, have been chosen by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia.

Dan Hollis, professor of journalism and mass communication at Marshall University, is up for the honor, along with Stephen Criniti, professor of English at West Liberty University; Michael Fultz, associate professor of chemistry at West Virginia State University; Julie Reneau, associate professor of education at Fairmont State University; and Michael Smith, professor of humanities at Bluefield State College.

Interviews with the five candidates are being held Tuesday, Jan. 26. Finalists typically are honored at a springtime banquet in Charleston, where the Professor of the Year is announced. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a banquet have not been determined.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.

