LGBTQ+ Office Director Shaunte Polk, left, and Matt James, assistant dean of student affairs, right, present Katherine Dotten with a lavender cord during Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University celebrated its LGBTQ+ students during its Lavender Graduation ceremony Wednesday at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
The annual event is held to honor the achievements and contributions that graduating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning+ and ally students have made to the Marshall and wider community.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, Lavender Graduation ceremonies date back to 1995 when Ronni Sanlo, a Jewish lesbian, was denied the opportunity to attend the graduations of her biological children because of her sexual orientation. By 2001, there were more than 45 such celebrations, and the number of annual ceremonies has continued to grow nationally in the years since.
