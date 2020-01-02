HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s marching band, the Marching Thunder, performed in London’s 2020 New Year’s Day Parade, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.
Similar to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) is one of the largest of its kind. It includes marching bands from around the world as well as floats, balloons and other entries.
The Marching Thunder was selected after a global search of marching bands following their international debut in Rome in 2016. In addition to the parade performance, students are enjoying several days of educational tours and sightseeing in England.
“The London trip is an amazing opportunity for us to travel abroad and learn so much about new and different cultures,” said Griffin Aliff, freshman music composition major. “It’s also amazing that my friends and co-workers back home will be able to watch me on TV, and be proud and supportive as we march through London! This is a once in-a-lifetime experience and I am so grateful to be experiencing this with the Marching Thunder!”
One hundred twenty-five people traveled to London for the event, including the 103 members of the Marching Thunder. The group will return Sunday, Jan. 5.
“The London New Year’s Day Parade is an exciting opportunity for the Marching Thunder to perform on the world stage in front of hundreds of thousands of people in person and on TV,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of bands in Marshall’s School of Music. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students to experience a new culture, see what they have read in history books and share their talent in music.”